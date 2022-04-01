NBC announces summer premiere dates 'America's Got Talent,' 'Dancing with Myself'

1/5

The next season of Terry Crews' "America's Got Talent" is set to debut on NBC May 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- NBC has announced the summer premiere dates for several of its reality shows. America's Got Talent -- featuring Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara -- will kick off its 17th season on May 31. Advertisement

That same night, the new series, Dancing with Myself, will debut. Spotlighting social-media dance crazes, the series will star Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and Camille Kostek.

The obstacle-course competition series, American Ninja Warrior -- hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall -- will kick off its 14th season on June 6.

The celebrity genealogy-themed show, Who Do You Think You Are?, will return to the network after a 10-year absence. This season features Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.