April 1, 2022 / 8:39 AM

NBC announces summer premiere dates 'America's Got Talent,' 'Dancing with Myself'

By Karen Butler
The next season of Terry Crews' "America's Got Talent" is set to debut on NBC May 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- NBC has announced the summer premiere dates for several of its reality shows.

America's Got Talent -- featuring Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara -- will kick off its 17th season on May 31.

That same night, the new series, Dancing with Myself, will debut. Spotlighting social-media dance crazes, the series will star Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and Camille Kostek.

The obstacle-course competition series, American Ninja Warrior -- hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall -- will kick off its 14th season on June 6.

The celebrity genealogy-themed show, Who Do You Think You Are?, will return to the network after a 10-year absence. This season features Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.

