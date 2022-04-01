'You': Penn Badgley begins filming Season 4 in London

Cast member Penn Badgley attends the premiere of the motion picture romantic comedy "Easy A", at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 13, 2010. UPI/Jim Ruymen | License Photo

Production on You Season 4 is underway in London. Netflix teased the new season Friday alongside photos of series star Penn Badgley on set.

The pictures show Badgley sitting in a directors chair next to a stack of classic British novels, including Great Expectations by Charles Dickens.

"Joe's back for a bloody good time in You Season 4! But, judging from this reading material, it doesn't look like Paris will be the next scene of the crime..." the caption reads.

Deadline confirmed Season 4 will be set in London. Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers will join the cast as series regulars, along with 11 new actors in recurring roles.

Keeper will play Lady Phoebe, a sweet and kind socialite who is also a "wild card, while Hickman will portray Nadia, an outspoken and intense aspiring author whose mistakes now threaten to destroy her life.

Speleers has been cast as Rhys, a dry and irreverent author.

Badgley plays Joe Goldberg on You, which is based on the Caroline Kepner novel. The series follows Joe, a serial killer with a cycle of obsessing over and stalking women.