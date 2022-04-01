'The Real Housewives of Dubai' teaser introduces cast

There are some new Housewives from out-of-town, and they're ready to take Dubai by storm! ✨ The #RHODubai ladies bring the heat starting June 1st! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ROxNSHy3A2— Bravo (@BravoTV) April 1, 2022

April 1 (UPI) -- Bravo is introducing the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai.

The network shared a teaser for the reality series Friday featuring the six new cast members.

Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani and Lesa Milan will star on the show, the 11th series in the Real Housewives franchise.

Stanbury previously appeared on the Bravo series Ladies of London. The podcast host and mom-of-three is married to professional soccer player Sergio Carallo.

Ali is a Lebanon-born, Texas-raised lifestyle content creator and mom-of-three, while Ayan is Dubai's first Black supermodel and runs her own talent agency while also raising her son.

Brooks was born in Boston and is now well-known in the Dubai real estate scene, while Al Madani was born and raised in the United Arab Emirates. Milan hails from Jamaica and has built her own successful fashion business in Dubai.

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres June 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo. The show is the first international series in the Real Housewives franchise to air on Bravo.

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen announced the project alongside a teaser in November.