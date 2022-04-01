Bella Hadid to make acting debut in 'Ramy' Season 3

1/6

Bella Hadid will make her television debut as an actress on the Hulu series "Ramy." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Bella Hadid will make her acting debut on the Hulu series Ramy. Hulu confirmed Thursday that Hadid, 25, will appear in Season 3 of the comedy-drama. Advertisement

Deadline said Hadid will have a recurring role in the season. Details about her character and storyline are being kept under wraps.

The role will mark Hadid's television debut as an actress.

Ramy is created, written, directed, executive produced by and stars Ramy Youssef. The show follows Ramy Hassan (Youssef), an Egyptian-American Muslim, on his spiritual journey while living in New Jersey.

The show "explores the challenges of what it's like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists."

Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star.

Hadid is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, Chanel and Calvin Klein, and appears on the cover of the April issue of Vogue.

The model has Palestinian Muslim heritage through her father, real estate developer Mohammed Hadid.