TV
March 31, 2022 / 2:40 PM

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' premiere pushed back two days, but coming with 2 episodes

By Sommer Brokaw

March 31 (UPI) -- Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi will drop two days later in May than expected on Disney+, but will have two episodes, Ewan McGregor, who plays the legendary Jedi Master, announced Thursday.

"Hello, Star Wars fans, thank you for all your incredible support and response to Obi-Wan Kenobi," McGregor said in a video clip attached to a Twitter post from the streaming platform.

"I have some important news, our premiere date is moving just a couple of days from Wednesday (May 25) to Friday, May 27, but here is the exciting part -- the first two episodes will premiere together," McGregor said.

The Disney+ limited series will now have to compete against Netflix's Stranger Things, Season 4, which is releasing Part 1 of its latest season on the same day.

The remaining four episodes will still be released on Wednesdays, Disney said, meaning the series will partially overlap with Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel, which debuts on Wednesday, June 8.

The story follows Obi-Wan Kenobi 10 years after he faced his greatest defeat in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

A clip for the series released earlier this month shows that Obi-Wan has retreated to the desert planet of Tatooine and lives in hiding.

Obi-Wan also watches over a young Luke Skywalker in the first teaser and has to evade the Empire, who has sent the Grand Inquisitor after him.

In addition to starring, McGregor is executive producing the series, along with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, and Joby Harold.

The series will also feature Hayden Christensen's return in the role of Darth Vader.

