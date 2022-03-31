Trending
March 31, 2022

Norman Reedus, Greg Nicotero mark the end of filming 'The Walking Dead'

By Karen Butler
Norman Reedus, Greg Nicotero mark the end of filming 'The Walking Dead'
Norman Reedus filmed his last day on "The Walking Dead" this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Actor Norman Reedus and director Greg Nicotero marked the end of filming the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead with an emotional Instagram video.

"Here we are. Last day," Nicotero said Wednesday.

"Twelve years," Reedus added, putting his arm around his friend. "Love you, buddy. Thank you for everything. It's been a real joy."

Nicotero seemed to be struggling to hold back tears and put his head on Reedus' shoulder.

"Remember when we were babies and we started this show?" Nicotero joked.

"I feel like my whole brain is short-circuiting right now. I can't really wrap my head around this," Reedus admitted.

"It's hard," Nicotero said. "But 12 hours from now the world is going to be a different place."

"Yeah, I'll be on the floor with a martini, in tears," Reedus said.

The last episodes of the franchise's flagship show are expected to air later this year.

Several new spinoffs of the zombie-apocalypse drama are also in the works. They include an anthology series, as well as separate shows focusing on Reedus' character Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan and Lauren Cohan's Maggie.

Fear the Walking Dead is also in its seventh season.

