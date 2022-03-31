Trending
March 31, 2022 / 5:39 AM

Model Christie Brinkley eliminated from 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
Christie Brinkley was unveiled as the lemur on Wednesday's edition of "The Masked Singer."

March 31 (UPI) -- Supermodel Christie Brinkley was the latest celebrity eliminated from the Fox series, The Masked Singer, on Wednesday.

She was dressed as lemur for the show.

"I had so much fun. It is such a creative atmosphere," Brinkley said.

Other stars who were previously cut from the competition include Duff Goldman, Joe Buck, Jorge Garcia and Jordan Mailata.

The judges for Season 7 are Ken, Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Nick Cannon hosts the show.

