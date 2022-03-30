Season 3 of 'Skinwalker Ranch' to debut on History May 3

March 30 (UPI) -- Season 3 of History Channel's docu-series, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, is set to debut on May 3.
"With full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hot spots of paranormal and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)-related activities on earth, Season 3 of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch follows the accredited team of scientists, researchers, and experts as they push their experiments beyond anything that has been done on the ranch before," the cable network said in a press release Tuesday.