Joel Edgerton to star in 'Dark Matter' for Apple TV+

Joel Edgerton has landed the lead in an Apple TV+ adaptation of the sci-fi book, "Dark Matter." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boy Erased actor Joel Edgerton has signed on to star in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Blake Crouch's sci-fi novel, Dark Matter. Edgerton is also serving as an executive producer on the nine-episode drama. Advertisement

Crouch is the showrunner and Louis Leterrier -- whose credits include Now You See Me, Lupin and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance -- is onboard to direct the first four episodes.

"The series will follow Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who -- one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago -- is abducted into an alternate version of his life," the streaming service said in a press release Tuesday.

"Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."