March 30, 2022 / 8:39 AM

HBO Max working on 'IT' prequel series

By Karen Butler
Andy Muschietti has confirmed that an "IT" prequel is in the works at HBO Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- HBO Max is working on a prequel series to the IT horror franchise.

Variety and Deadline reported the project, titled Welcome to Derry, on Tuesday.

"Ready to go back?" Andy Muschietti, who wrote and directed the 2017 film and its 2019 sequel, posted on Instagram, along with a screenshot of a media report about the prequel, which is set in the 1960s.

Andy, his sister Barbara and Jason Fuchs came up with the new IT tale. Fuchs is writing it and the Muschiettis are attached to executive produce.

The series will be the origin story of a supernatural clown that terrorizes a small Maine town.

No casting has been reported yet.

Stephen King penned the novel that serves as the basis for the franchise.

Previous chapters of the story starred Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader.

