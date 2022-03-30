Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 30, 2022 / 7:02 AM

'It's a Sin' earns leading 11 BAFTA TV nominations

By Karen Butler
1/5
'It's a Sin' earns leading 11 BAFTA TV nominations
Olly Alexander's "It's a Sin" is up for 11 BAFTA TV Awards. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The drama miniseries It's a Sin -- featuring Olly Alexander, Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry -- earned a leading 11 BAFTA TV nominations Wednesday.

Landscapers racked up seven nominations, while Help, Time and We Are Lady Parts each scored six, Sex Education picked up five and A Very British Scandal grabbed four.

Advertisement

It's a Sin was nominated for Best Miniseries alongside Landscapers, Stephen and Time.

In the running for Best Drama are In My Skin, Manhunt: The Night Stalker, Unforgotten and Vigil.

The contenders for Best Scripted Comedy are Alma's Not Normal, Motherland, Stath Lets Flats and We Are Lady Parts.

Shortlisted for Best Lead Actor are Alexander, David Thewlis for Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for Stephen, Samuel Adewunmi for You Don't Know Me and Sean Bean for Time.

The nominees for Best Lead Actress are Denise Gough and Emily Watson for Too Close, Jodie Comer for Help, Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown, Lydia West for It's A Sin and Niamh Algar for Deceit.

Nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy are Aimee Lou Wood for Sex Education, Aisling Bea for This Way Up, Anjana Vasan for We Are Lady Parts, Natasia Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats, Rose Matafeo for Starstruck and Sophie Willan for Alma's Not Normal.

Advertisement

Vying for Best Actor in a Comedy are Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats, Joe Gilgun for Brassic, Ncuti Gatwa for Sex Education, Samson Kayo for Bloods, Steve Coogan for This Time with Alan Partridge and Tim Renkow for Jerk.

Read More

'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins' Anjana Vasan: 'Killing Eve' assassin Pam is a blend of Eve and Villanelle Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity 'Our Flag Means Death': Weird roles attracted stars to pirate workplace comedy

Latest Headlines

TV review: Marvel's 'Moon Knight' teases but leaves you wanting more
TV // 12 hours ago
TV review: Marvel's 'Moon Knight' teases but leaves you wanting more
LOS ANGELES, March 29 (UPI) -- The first episode of Marvel's "Moon Night" introduces an intriguing superhero but doesn't quite give you all the information on his origin.
Sex Pistols series 'Pistol' coming to Hulu in May
TV // 19 hours ago
Sex Pistols series 'Pistol' coming to Hulu in May
March 29 (UPI) -- "Pistol," an FX series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones directed by Danny Boyle, will premiere on Hulu in May.
'Ice Age: Scrat Tales' trailer introduces Baby Scrat
TV // 19 hours ago
'Ice Age: Scrat Tales' trailer introduces Baby Scrat
March 29 (UPI) -- "Ice Age: Scrat Tales," a series of animated shorts featuring the "Ice Age" character Scrat, is coming to Disney+.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live': Guillermo meets stars, kisses Tiffany Haddish at Oscars
TV // 20 hours ago
'Jimmy Kimmel Live': Guillermo meets stars, kisses Tiffany Haddish at Oscars
March 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel's partner Guillermo Rodriguez, who just goes by Guillermo, spoke to a number of Hollywood stars on the red carpet at the Oscars in a new comedic segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni recall 'Law & Order: SVU' audition
TV // 20 hours ago
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni recall 'Law & Order: SVU' audition
March 29 (UPI) -- Mariska Hargitay said she mistook Christopher Meloni for John Slattery at their "Law & Order: SVU" audition.
Questlove says he was meditating before Oscar win on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 23 hours ago
Questlove says he was meditating before Oscar win on 'Tonight Show'
March 29 (UPI) -- Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson said that he was unaware that Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock before he won his Oscar for Best Documentary Feature while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Cheer' star Morgan Simianer engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson
TV // 1 day ago
'Cheer' star Morgan Simianer engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson
March 28 (UPI) -- Morgan Simianer, the star of Netflix's hit documentary series "Cheer," announced Monday on social media that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Stone Burleson.
Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy'
TV // 1 day ago
Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy'
LOS ANGELES, March 28 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny discuss the Hulu drama "The Girl From Plainville," based on the real case of Michelle Carter's involvement in the suicide of Conrad Roy.
'Gentleman Jack': Anne causes a stir in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Gentleman Jack': Anne causes a stir in Season 2 trailer
March 28 (UPI) -- "Gentleman Jack," a historical drama starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, will return to HBO and BBC One in April.
Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer arrive in 'Only Murders in the Building' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer arrive in 'Only Murders in the Building' teaser
March 28 (UPI) -- Hulu has released a new teaser trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 2, which gives the first look at new cast members Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting seventh child
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting seventh child
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident
Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident
'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy
'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement