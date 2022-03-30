'It's a Sin' earns leading 11 BAFTA TV nominations

1/5

Olly Alexander's "It's a Sin" is up for 11 BAFTA TV Awards. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The drama miniseries It's a Sin -- featuring Olly Alexander, Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry -- earned a leading 11 BAFTA TV nominations Wednesday. Landscapers racked up seven nominations, while Help, Time and We Are Lady Parts each scored six, Sex Education picked up five and A Very British Scandal grabbed four. Advertisement

It's a Sin was nominated for Best Miniseries alongside Landscapers, Stephen and Time.

In the running for Best Drama are In My Skin, Manhunt: The Night Stalker, Unforgotten and Vigil.

The contenders for Best Scripted Comedy are Alma's Not Normal, Motherland, Stath Lets Flats and We Are Lady Parts.

Shortlisted for Best Lead Actor are Alexander, David Thewlis for Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for Stephen, Samuel Adewunmi for You Don't Know Me and Sean Bean for Time.

The nominees for Best Lead Actress are Denise Gough and Emily Watson for Too Close, Jodie Comer for Help, Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown, Lydia West for It's A Sin and Niamh Algar for Deceit.

Nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy are Aimee Lou Wood for Sex Education, Aisling Bea for This Way Up, Anjana Vasan for We Are Lady Parts, Natasia Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats, Rose Matafeo for Starstruck and Sophie Willan for Alma's Not Normal.

Vying for Best Actor in a Comedy are Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats, Joe Gilgun for Brassic, Ncuti Gatwa for Sex Education, Samson Kayo for Bloods, Steve Coogan for This Time with Alan Partridge and Tim Renkow for Jerk.