March 30, 2022 / 11:11 AM

'Elite' trailer teases 'excess,' 'rebellion' in Season 5

By Annie Martin

March 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Elite Season 5.

The streaming service shared a trailer Wednesday that teases "excess" and "rebellion" in the new season.

Season 5 picks up in the wake of Armando's (Andrés Velencoso) death and Guzman's (Miguel Bernardeau) departure.

The preview introduces two new characters: Isadora (Valentina Zenere), the heiress of a nightlife business empire, and Iván (André Lamoglia), the son of a soccer star.

"This season is about breaking free. No more judgement, no more rules. Will you dare?" an official description reads.

Netflix previously released a teaser for the season titled "Break Free."

Season 5 will feature returning stars Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch and Diego Martin

Elite is a Spanish teen drama series that follows the students at the exclusive Las Encinas school. The show is created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

Season 5 will premiere April 8 on Netflix.

