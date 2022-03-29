Trending
March 29, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Sex Pistols series 'Pistol' coming to Hulu in May

By Annie Martin
"Pistol," an FX series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones directed by Danny Boyle, will premiere on Hulu in May. Photo courtesy of FX

March 29 (UPI) -- Sex Pistols series Pistol is coming to Hulu in May.

FX, which produces the limited series, said in a press release Tuesday that the show will premiere May 31 on Hulu.

Pistol is based on Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones' memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol. The series centers on Jones while exploring the history of the Sex Pistols and the band's rock and roll revolution.

"This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with 'no future,' who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever," an official description reads.

Pistol is created and written by Craig Pearce and directed by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting). Pearce, Boyle, Jones, Tracy Seaward, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman serve as executive producers.

Toby Wallace plays Jones, with Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

Pistol consists of six episodes.

