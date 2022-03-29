'Jimmy Kimmel Live': Guillermo meets stars, kisses Tiffany Haddish at Oscars

March 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel's partner Guillermo Rodriguez, who just goes by Guillermo, spoke to a number of Hollywood stars on the red carpet at the Oscars in a new comedic segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Guillermo stood just outside the red carpet and tried to get celebrities to speak with him in the segment that aired on Monday.

He was unsuccessful in getting to speak to Uma Thurman, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Billie Eilish and others until Nicole Kidman stopped by for a chat. Guillermo checked Kidman's temperature and proclaimed that she was too hot.

Guillermo also got to speak to Jada Pinkett Smith, hours before her husband Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock during the ceremony. Jada Pinkett Smith told Guillermo that she loved him, Kimmel and the show.

Guillermo continued to speak with others, including Reba McEntire who signed his vaccination card; Jessica Chastain, who said hello to the person she lost her virginity to; Oscar co-host Amy Schumer, who said she smelled like soup; Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes, who did an impression of Samuel L. Jackson; and Bill Murray, who gave the history of French toast.