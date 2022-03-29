Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 29, 2022 / 11:22 AM

'Jimmy Kimmel Live': Guillermo meets stars, kisses Tiffany Haddish at Oscars

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
'Jimmy Kimmel Live': Guillermo meets stars, kisses Tiffany Haddish at Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, spoke with stars on the Oscars red carpet on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel's partner Guillermo Rodriguez, who just goes by Guillermo, spoke to a number of Hollywood stars on the red carpet at the Oscars in a new comedic segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Guillermo stood just outside the red carpet and tried to get celebrities to speak with him in the segment that aired on Monday.

Advertisement

He was unsuccessful in getting to speak to Uma Thurman, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Billie Eilish and others until Nicole Kidman stopped by for a chat. Guillermo checked Kidman's temperature and proclaimed that she was too hot.

Guillermo also got to speak to Jada Pinkett Smith, hours before her husband Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock during the ceremony. Jada Pinkett Smith told Guillermo that she loved him, Kimmel and the show.

Guillermo continued to speak with others, including Reba McEntire who signed his vaccination card; Jessica Chastain, who said hello to the person she lost her virginity to; Oscar co-host Amy Schumer, who said she smelled like soup; Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes, who did an impression of Samuel L. Jackson; and Bill Murray, who gave the history of French toast.

Advertisement

Guillermo ended the segment by speaking with Tiffany Haddish. Guillermo had the actress read from a card that stated he had a medically perfect penis. He then asked for a kiss. Guillermo thanked her by giving out his own version of the Oscar trophy.

Stars attend 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party

Kim Kardashian arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars Questlove says he was meditating before Oscar win on 'Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni recall 'Law & Order: SVU' audition
TV // 28 minutes ago
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni recall 'Law & Order: SVU' audition
March 29 (UPI) -- Mariska Hargitay said she mistook Christopher Meloni for John Slattery at their "Law & Order: SVU" audition.
Questlove says he was meditating before Oscar win on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Questlove says he was meditating before Oscar win on 'Tonight Show'
March 29 (UPI) -- Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson said that he was unaware that Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock before he won his Oscar for Best Documentary Feature while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Cheer' star Morgan Simianer engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson
TV // 17 hours ago
'Cheer' star Morgan Simianer engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson
March 28 (UPI) -- Morgan Simianer, the star of Netflix's hit documentary series "Cheer," announced Monday on social media that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Stone Burleson.
Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy'
TV // 19 hours ago
Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy'
LOS ANGELES, March 28 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny discuss the Hulu drama "The Girl From Plainville," based on the real case of Michelle Carter's involvement in the suicide of Conrad Roy.
'Gentleman Jack': Anne causes a stir in Season 2 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Gentleman Jack': Anne causes a stir in Season 2 trailer
March 28 (UPI) -- "Gentleman Jack," a historical drama starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, will return to HBO and BBC One in April.
Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer arrive in 'Only Murders in the Building' teaser
TV // 23 hours ago
Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer arrive in 'Only Murders in the Building' teaser
March 28 (UPI) -- Hulu has released a new teaser trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 2, which gives the first look at new cast members Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer.
Aljaz Skorjanec exits 'Strictly Come Dancing' after 9 seasons
TV // 1 day ago
Aljaz Skorjanec exits 'Strictly Come Dancing' after 9 seasons
March 28 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Aljaž Škorjanec announced his departure from the show ahead of Season 20.
'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series
March 28 (UPI) -- Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and other "Full Monty" stars will reunite for a new Disney+ series.
'The Kardashians': An engagement, drama take center stage in new teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'The Kardashians': An engagement, drama take center stage in new teaser
March 28 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker and relationship drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is explored in the new teaser trailer for Hulu's "The Kardashians."
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
TV // 1 day ago
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
March 27 (UPI) -- Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "King Richard" on Sunday, moments after appearing to hit Chris Rock in the face.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement