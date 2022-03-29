'Ice Age: Scrat Tales' trailer introduces Baby Scrat

March 29 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Ice Age: Scrat Tales.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series of animated shorts Tuesday featuring the Ice Age character Scrat, a saber-toothed squirrel.

The preview shows Scrat experience the ups and downs of fatherhood after meeting the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat.

The pair "alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn," an official description reads.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales is a spinoff of the Ice Age film series. The most recent movie, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, was released on Disney+ in January.

Chris Wedge voices Scrat in Ice Age: Scrat Tales, with Kari Wahlgren as Baby Scrat. The series is produced by Anthony Nisi, with Robert L. Baird and Andrew Millstein as executive producers.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales will consist of six shorts and premiere April 13 on Disney+.