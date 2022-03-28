Trending
TV
March 28, 2022 / 11:44 AM

Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer arrive in 'Only Murders in the Building' teaser

By Wade Sheridan
Cara Delevingne stars in the new teaser trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Hulu has released a new teaser trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, which gives the first look at new cast members Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer.

The teaser aired on Sunday during the Academy Awards.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short return as New York City neighbors and podcasters Mabel, Charles-Haden and Oliver, respectively, who are implicated in a murder.

The trio will be racing to unmask the killer and will be competing with a rival podcast in Season 2.

Delevingne is portraying Alice, an art world insider who becomes entangled in the mystery. Schumer's character is being kept under wraps.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is coming to Hulu on June 28.

