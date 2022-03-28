Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 28, 2022 / 6:39 PM

'Cheer' star Morgan Simianer engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson

By Connor Grott

March 28 (UPI) -- Morgan Simianer, the star of Netflix's hit documentary series Cheer, announced Monday on social media that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Stone Burleson.

"He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from their engagement. "I can't wait to marry my best friend. I love you unconditionally, Stone."

Advertisement

Burleson shared similar pictures on his Instagram, writing: "On Saturday, the woman of my dreams blessed my entire world by saying, 'Yes.' Morgan Lyn Simianer, I can't wait for my life with you by my side."

The couple told People that they got engaged over the weekend at the Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas. Simianer was brought to the hotel under the pretense that she was there for an interview, only to discover Burleson was there waiting for her.

Advertisement

Burleson, who has dated Simianer since early 2021, proposed with a Kay Jewelers custom Neil Lane marquise diamond ring. The 2 and 3/4-carat diamond was set among a halo of diamonds on an 18K yellow gold band.

"After our first date, I knew I wanted to be with Morgan for the rest of my life, and this weekend, I asked her to be my forever," Burleson told the outlet. "She blessed me by saying yes."

Simianer appeared on the first and second seasons of Cheer and quickly became a fan favorite. She has since graduated from Navarro College in Texas.

Read More

Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history with win for 'West Side Story' Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy' Sophie Turner attends Oscars party amid pregnancy

Latest Headlines

Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy'
TV // 2 hours ago
Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy'
LOS ANGELES, March 28 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny discuss the Hulu drama "The Girl From Plainville," based on the real case of Michelle Carter's involvement in the suicide of Conrad Roy.
'Gentleman Jack': Anne causes a stir in Season 2 trailer
TV // 7 hours ago
'Gentleman Jack': Anne causes a stir in Season 2 trailer
March 28 (UPI) -- "Gentleman Jack," a historical drama starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, will return to HBO and BBC One in April.
Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer arrive in 'Only Murders in the Building' teaser
TV // 7 hours ago
Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer arrive in 'Only Murders in the Building' teaser
March 28 (UPI) -- Hulu has released a new teaser trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 2, which gives the first look at new cast members Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer.
Aljaz Skorjanec exits 'Strictly Come Dancing' after 9 seasons
TV // 9 hours ago
Aljaz Skorjanec exits 'Strictly Come Dancing' after 9 seasons
March 28 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Aljaž Škorjanec announced his departure from the show ahead of Season 20.
'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series
TV // 9 hours ago
'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series
March 28 (UPI) -- Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and other "Full Monty" stars will reunite for a new Disney+ series.
'The Kardashians': An engagement, drama take center stage in new teaser
TV // 11 hours ago
'The Kardashians': An engagement, drama take center stage in new teaser
March 28 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker and relationship drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is explored in the new teaser trailer for Hulu's "The Kardashians."
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
TV // 19 hours ago
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
March 27 (UPI) -- Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "King Richard" on Sunday, moments after appearing to hit Chris Rock in the face.
'90 Day Fiancé' couple Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet expecting second baby
TV // 2 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' couple Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet expecting second baby
March 25 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" stars Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expecting their second child together, the couple announced Friday.
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 coming in June
TV // 3 days ago
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 coming in June
March 25 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building," a mystery-comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will return to Hulu in June.
James Bond-inspired competition series coming to Amazon Prime Video
TV // 3 days ago
James Bond-inspired competition series coming to Amazon Prime Video
March 25 (UPI) -- "007's Road to a Million," a competition series from James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, is in the works at Amazon Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement