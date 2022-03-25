Trending
TV
March 25, 2022 / 11:20 PM

'90 Day Fiancé' couple Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet expecting second baby

By Connor Grott

March 25 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expecting their second child together, the couple announced Friday.

Potthast shared the news on Instagram with a photo of their growing family on the beach. In the picture, Castravet cradles Potthast's baby bump while also holding their 3-year-old daughter, Ellie.

"We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2! Ellie is so ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!" she wrote. "We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!"

The love story between Potthast and Castravet was first featured on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, and they have appeared on multiple spinoffs -- including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC. The pair connected on a dating app and met in Dublin, Ireland, though Castravet is originally from Moldova.

Castravet eventually moved to Florida to be with Potthast. Potthast has been married to Castravet since December 18, 2017.

The couple welcomed their older daughter, Ellie, back in January 2019.

