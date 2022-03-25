'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 coming in June

1/5

Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora on the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Only Murders in the Building will return for a second season in June. Hulu shared a premiere date, June 28, for the season Friday in a video featuring series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Advertisement

The video shows Martin, Short and Gomez film the promo in an elevator. The trio flub their lines before they can announce the premiere date.

Hulu had teased the date Thursday with a photo showing elevator buttons with the second, sixth and eighth floors selected.

Only Murders in the Building is a comedy-mystery series created by Martin and John Hoffman. The show follows three neighbors (Martin, Short and Gomez) who investigate a murder in their New York City apartment building.

Hulu renewed the series for Season 2 in September.

"To feel we've connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue -- and to carry on our show's wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy -- is too exciting for words," Hoffman said at the time.

Singer Selena Gomez arrives for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. She performed new music at the event. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Model and actress Cara Delevingne will join the cast in Season 2.