March 25, 2022 / 8:10 AM

Ethan Hawke says Oscar Isaac recruited him for 'Moon Knight' role

By Wade Sheridan
Ethan Hawke talked about starring in Marvel's "Moon Knight" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Ethan Hawke described how Oscar Isaac recruited him to star as the villain in Marvel's Moon Knight while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Hawke said on Thursday that Isaac approached him about the role when they ran into each other at a coffee shop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He goes, 'Would you be the bad guy?' I'm like, 'Sure.' I said, you know, 'Call Kevin Feige and tell him to make me an offer.' I'm telling you by dinner, I had the offer to be the bad guy. There wasn't a script yet or anything but I just said yes because I liked Oscar," Hawke said, while mentioning Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

"He has a fire in his eyes this guy. When you meet an actor that has a real passion for a part and I knew this was a high dive off the diving board to play a new superhero. You know, people don't know Moon Knight and it's a really complicated character, and he was going to go for broke and he was telling me about it. I was like, 'I smell something great.' So, I did it. All that off a cup of coffee," the actor continued, while praising Isaac.

Hawke also responded to fan theories about the show. The 51-year-old denied that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will show up in Moon Knight, but shrugged his shoulders and blinked at the audience after saying that Mahershala Ali's Blade wouldn't be present either.

Hawke also joined Fallon for his comedy skit Go On, Git where the pair bid farewell to things such as antiquing and 2-in-1 shampoo and body wash while using country accents.

Moon Knight comes to Disney+ on Wednesday.

