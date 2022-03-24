Trending
March 24, 2022 / 11:12 AM

Apple TV+ unveils Sharon Horgan series 'Bad Sisters'

By Annie Martin
"Bad Sisters," a new dark comedy series from "Catastrophe" co-creator Sharon Horgan, is coming to Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of its new series from Sharon Horgan.

The streaming service shared an official title and first-look photo for the dark comedy series, Bad Sisters, on Thursday.

Bad Sisters is based on the Belgian series Clan, created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. The new show is written and executive produced by Horgan, Brett Baer and Dave Finkel.

Horgan also stars alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

Bad Sisters follows the Garvey sisters (Horgan, Duff, Birthistle, Greene and Hewson), who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

The cast also includes Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and Saise Quinn.

Sharon Horgan stars in the new dark comedy series "Bad Sisters." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Bad Sisters will premiere on Apple TV+ this year.

Horgan is known for creating the series Pulling, Catastrophe and Divorce. In addition to Bad Sisters, she will also star in the upcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

