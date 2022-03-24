Trending
TV
March 24, 2022 / 12:01 PM

'Love is Blind': Netflix renews dating series through Season 5

By Annie Martin

March 24 (UPI) -- Dating reality series Love is Blind has been renewed through Season 5.

Netflix said Thursday that it renewed the show for two more seasons, with Season 3 to premiere in 2022.

In addition, a new Love is Blind: After the Altar special featuring the Season 2 cast is coming this year.

The streaming service shared the news alongside a video featuring Too Hot to Handle stars Harry Jowsey, Nathan Webb and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, and Love is Blind stars Jarrette Jones and Matt Barnett, who performed as the boy band N-2-LUV.

Netflix gave updates on other dating reality shows, including The Ultimatum, which premieres April 6, and Too Hot to Handle Season 4, which is "coming soon."

Also premiering this year is a U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum, Indian Matchmaking Season 2, the spinoff Jewish Matchmaking, and the new series Dated and Related, which will follow pairs of siblings as they search for "the one" together.

In addition, Netflix is developing a new series featuring stars from Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, The Circle, Selling Tampa and other shows.

Love is Blind Season 2 concluded with a reunion special this month. Season 2 star Shaina Hurley subsequently announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Christos Lardos.

