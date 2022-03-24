Trending
March 24, 2022 / 7:56 AM

Joe Jonas gives a dramatic performance of 'All Star' on 'Tonight Show'

By Wade Sheridan
Joe Jonas (L), and his wife, Sophie Turner, arrive for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020. Jonas performed "All Star" by Smash Mouth in a dramatic way on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Joe Jonas gave a theatrical performance of Smash Mouth's 1999 hit "All Star" while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jonas described on Wednesday how he has a specific way of warming up before a show.

"It's quite a few things. You know, do the normal jumping jacks, push-ups, somebody slaps you in the face. But there's also, for a couple of years now, I like to do a very theatrical version of 'All Star' by Smash Mouth," the singer said.

Jonas then launched into his performance of the song after Fallon handed him a microphone.

Jonas sang the track's iconic lyrics in a more serious tone and gradually started to raise his voice.

The 32-year-old also joined Fallon for Tik Tok Duets, a segment where the duo completed songs by Tik Tok users Stacey Ryan, Tristan Price and Cian Ducrot with their own improvised lyrics.

Jonas stars in MTV's Becoming a Popstar, which premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on MTV.

The Jonas Brothers will be embarking on a five-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in June.

