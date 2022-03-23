Trending
March 23, 2022 / 7:24 AM

'Grace & Frankie' final episodes to debut on April 29

By Karen Butler
1/5
Cast members Lily Tomlin (L) and Jane Fonda attend the premiere of Netflix's comedy series "Grace and Frankie" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles in 2015. The show will wrap up its seventh and final season next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The final run of 12 Grace & Frankie episodes is set to premiere on Netflix April 29.

"Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie's lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for... each other," the streaming service noted in a press release Tuesday.

"Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They've laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically."

Part 1 of the seventh and last season, which included four episodes, debuted in August.

The celebrated comedy stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Peter Cambor, Lindsey Kraft, Marsha Mason, Tim Bagley, Peter Gallagher and Christine Woods.

