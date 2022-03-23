Watch Live
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returns to Senate for 2nd day of questioning
March 23, 2022 / 7:45 AM

The CW renews 'Superman & Lois,' 'All American,' 'Walker,' 'Kung Fu,' more

By Karen Butler
The CW renews 'Superman & Lois,' 'All American,' 'Walker,' 'Kung Fu,' more
Taye Diggs (R) and Daniel Ezra arrive on the red carpet at The CW Network's 2018 upfront in New York. Their show "All American" has been renewed for the 2022-23 TV season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The CW Network has announced it renewed seven more of its scripted series for the 2022-23 television season.

The shows that will be returning are All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker.

"As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond," Mark Pedowitz -- chairman and chief executive officer of The CW Network -- said in a statement Tuesday.

"These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint."

The shows join the previously announced renewed series, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and World's Funniest Animals.

