'Stranger Things' photos tease 'horror movie' vibe in Season 4

1/6

Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo, from left to right, will return in "Stranger Things" Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4. The streaming service shared photos Wednesday from the upcoming season of the sci-fi horror series. Advertisement

The photos feature Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and other Stranger Things stars.

Stranger Things Season 4 photo dump! 2/3 pic.twitter.com/wg8YpOvebd— Netflix (@netflix) March 23, 2022

In an upcoming episode of the Present Company with Krista Smith podcast, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer said Season 4 will have a much darker, "horror movie" vibe due to the characters growing up.

"When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids are... The Goonies in E.T.," Ross Duffer said. "That's their storyline. And the adults are in Jaws and Close Encounters and then the teens are in Nightmare on Elm Street or Halloween. But, this year, we don't have the kids. We can't do The Goonies anymore. And so, suddenly, we're leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change."

Advertisement Stranger Things Season 4 photo dump! 3/3 pic.twitter.com/wOztiOurUO— Netflix (@netflix) March 23, 2022

The Duffer brothers also said they think fans will be "happy" with Season 4, which will be split into two parts.

"It's very, very long, which is why it's taking us a very long time," Ross Duffer said.

Netflix released posters for the season in February that tease the "beginning of the end."

Stranger Things takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind., in the 1980s. Season 4, Volume 1 will premiere May 27 on Netflix, while Volume 2 will be released July 1.