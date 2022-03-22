Trending
March 22, 2022 / 3:41 PM

'Smother' Season 2 to premiere April 28, new trailer shows plot twist

By Sommer Brokaw

March 22 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that all six episodes of the second season of its drama thriller "Smother" will drop on April 28, and released a new trailer showing a plot twist.

Val Ahern (Dervla Kirwan), who is still picking up the pieces after the death of her husband, Denis, and the cover up that followed, has her world rocked again when a stranger shows up at her doorstep, a new trailer shows.

The stranger introduces himself as Finn Ahern (Dean Fagan), Denis' estranged son in the trailer, but some suspect he isn't who he says he is, as the mystery continues.

Kirwan has also starred in The Stranger and White Dragon.

Co-stars include Niamh Walsh (Good Omens, Jamestown), Seana Kerslake (Can't Cope, Won't Cope, The Hole in the Ground), and Gemma-Leah Devereux (Judy, The Tudors.)

Kate O'Riordan is the executive producer, creator, and lead writer of the series.

