Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 22, 2022 / 3:06 PM

McKenna Grace to star in Peacock's drama 'A Friend of the Family'

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
McKenna Grace to star in Peacock's drama 'A Friend of the Family'
Mckenna Grace, known for her role in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," will star in Peacock's upcoming limited drama series, "A Friend of the Family," Peacock announced Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Handmaid's Tale), will star in its upcoming series, A Friend of the Family, based on a kidnapping case.

The limited series is based on Jan Broberg's "stranger-than-fiction kidnapping story," according to a statement from Peacock.

Advertisement

Jan Broberg and her mother Mary Ann Broberg will serve as producers.

Grace will play the leading role of Jan Broberg.

Filmmaker Skye Borgman for Top Knot Films is a consulting producer.

Borgman was also the filmmaker behind the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, which chronicled the 1970s kidnapping case in Idaho of Broberg.

"The Brobergs -- devoted to their faith, family, and community -- were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them," Peacock said in a statement on the upcoming drama. "This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered -- and how they survived."

Peacock previously announced that other series stars will include Anna Paquin (Flack, The Irishman, True Blood), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus, Being the Ricardos), Colin Hanks (The Offer, Impeachment: American Crime Story), and Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep, Why Women Kill.)

Advertisement

Paquin will play Jan Broberg's mother, Mary Ann Broberg, and Hanks will play her father, Bob Broberg, according to Peacock.

Lacy will play the role of neighbor Robert Berchtold, who was accused of kidnapping Jan Broberg twice in real life, and Tipton will play the role of Berchtold's wife, Gail Berchtold.

Read More

Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up' What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna' Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV Andrew Garfield investigates murder in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer

Latest Headlines

'Smother' Season 2 to premiere April 28, new trailer shows plot twist
TV // 37 minutes ago
'Smother' Season 2 to premiere April 28, new trailer shows plot twist
March 22 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that all six episodes of the second season of its drama thriller "Smother" will drop on April 28, and released a new trailer showing a plot twist.
HBO Max renews 'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That'
TV // 2 hours ago
HBO Max renews 'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That'
March 22 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced Tuesday it has greenlit a second season of "And Just Like That," its revival of "Sex and the City."
David Spade to debut his first Netflix stand-up special
TV // 2 hours ago
David Spade to debut his first Netflix stand-up special
March 22 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian David Spade announced Tuesday his first stand-up special for Netflix.
BET renews Tyler Perry series 'The Oval,' 'Sistas'
TV // 4 hours ago
BET renews Tyler Perry series 'The Oval,' 'Sistas'
March 22 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry's "The Oval" will return for a fourth season on BET, while "Sistas" has been renewed for Season 5.
Christina Ricci joins Wednesday Addams series at Netflix
TV // 5 hours ago
Christina Ricci joins Wednesday Addams series at Netflix
March 22 (UPI) -- Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family," will play a new character in the Netflix series "Wednesday."
Frock Destroyers turn 'Drag Race UK' snub into pop stardom
TV // 6 hours ago
Frock Destroyers turn 'Drag Race UK' snub into pop stardom
March 22 (UPI) -- The Frock Destroyers, a pop trio formed on the set of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK," are taking over the world of streaming with their "Frockumentary" series -- and will soon be taking on the world in person with a tour.
Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo set to host, perform on 'SNL' in April
TV // 16 hours ago
Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo set to host, perform on 'SNL' in April
March 21 (UPI) -- NBC announced Monday that "Saturday Night Live" will return with three consecutive episodes beginning April 2, with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Grammy-winning singer Lizzo among the upcoming hosts.
Betty Gilpin to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'
TV // 1 day ago
Betty Gilpin to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'
March 21 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Monday that three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin will star in its upcoming drama series "Mrs. Davis."
'Spongebob SquarePants' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show' to have a Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Spongebob SquarePants' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show' to have a Season 2
March 21 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced Monday it has ordered a second season of "The Patrick Star Show," which is a second spinoff of the popular "SpongeBob Square Pants."
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 cleverly creates new chemistry
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 cleverly creates new chemistry
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Bridgerton" follows the romantic lives of Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie).
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son Wolf's name
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son Wolf's name
Christina Ricci joins Wednesday Addams series at Netflix
Christina Ricci joins Wednesday Addams series at Netflix
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Betty Gilpin to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'
Betty Gilpin to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement