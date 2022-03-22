David Spade to debut his first Netflix stand-up special

1/5

David Spade will debut his first stand-up comedy special on Netflix, "David Spade: Nothing Personal," on April 26, which will also mark his first stand-up special in eight years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian David Spade announced Tuesday his first stand-up special for Netflix. The 57-year-old Saturday Night Live alum announced the stand-up comedy special, titled David Spade: Nothing Personal, which will premiere on Netflix on April 26, marking his first stand-up special in eight years, along with his first-ever such performance for the streaming platform. Advertisement

In Nothing Personal, Spade will prove no topic is off limits, Deadline reported, citing Netflix, with topics ranging from his disdain for crabs to his unique way of turning down drugs.

Spade executive produced the special filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. Ryan Polito directed the special.

His last stand-up special was 2014's My Fake Problems on Comedy Central.

Though this is his first stand-up comedy special on Netflix, Spade has previously appeared on the streaming platform in various roles.

In 2020, he appeared in the Netflix original comedy film, The Wrong Missy, the eighth-most watched original movie in the company's history, which was also listed as the streaming platform's No.1 movie soon after its release. He has also appeared in other popular Netflix comedy films, including Father of the Year and The Do Over.

He has also appeared on the streaming platform as co-host of the weekly comedy series The Netflix Afterparty since January 2021, which features his chats with comedians Fortune Feimster and London Hughes, and other stars about the latest Netflix shows and films.

Spade made his debut as a guest host on Bachelor in Paradise last summer.