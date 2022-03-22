Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 22, 2022 / 1:26 PM

David Spade to debut his first Netflix stand-up special

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
David Spade to debut his first Netflix stand-up special
David Spade will debut his first stand-up comedy special on Netflix, "David Spade: Nothing Personal," on April 26, which will also mark his first stand-up special in eight years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian David Spade announced Tuesday his first stand-up special for Netflix.

The 57-year-old Saturday Night Live alum announced the stand-up comedy special, titled David Spade: Nothing Personal, which will premiere on Netflix on April 26, marking his first stand-up special in eight years, along with his first-ever such performance for the streaming platform.

Advertisement

In Nothing Personal, Spade will prove no topic is off limits, Deadline reported, citing Netflix, with topics ranging from his disdain for crabs to his unique way of turning down drugs.

Spade executive produced the special filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. Ryan Polito directed the special.

His last stand-up special was 2014's My Fake Problems on Comedy Central.

Though this is his first stand-up comedy special on Netflix, Spade has previously appeared on the streaming platform in various roles.

In 2020, he appeared in the Netflix original comedy film, The Wrong Missy, the eighth-most watched original movie in the company's history, which was also listed as the streaming platform's No.1 movie soon after its release. He has also appeared in other popular Netflix comedy films, including Father of the Year and The Do Over.

Advertisement

He has also appeared on the streaming platform as co-host of the weekly comedy series The Netflix Afterparty since January 2021, which features his chats with comedians Fortune Feimster and London Hughes, and other stars about the latest Netflix shows and films.

Spade made his debut as a guest host on Bachelor in Paradise last summer.

Read More

Amy Schumer: 'Life & Beth' role shows her at most vulnerable BET renews Tyler Perry series 'The Oval,' 'Sistas' Christina Ricci joins Wednesday Addams series at Netflix Ramy Youssef gets two-season order for animated comedy at Amazon

Latest Headlines

HBO Max renews 'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That'
TV // 1 hour ago
HBO Max renews 'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That'
March 22 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced Tuesday it has greenlit a second season of "And Just Like That," its revival of "Sex and the City."
BET renews Tyler Perry series 'The Oval,' 'Sistas'
TV // 3 hours ago
BET renews Tyler Perry series 'The Oval,' 'Sistas'
March 22 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry's "The Oval" will return for a fourth season on BET, while "Sistas" has been renewed for Season 5.
Christina Ricci joins Wednesday Addams series at Netflix
TV // 4 hours ago
Christina Ricci joins Wednesday Addams series at Netflix
March 22 (UPI) -- Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family," will play a new character in the Netflix series "Wednesday."
Frock Destroyers turn 'Drag Race UK' snub into pop stardom
TV // 4 hours ago
Frock Destroyers turn 'Drag Race UK' snub into pop stardom
March 22 (UPI) -- The Frock Destroyers, a pop trio formed on the set of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK," are taking over the world of streaming with their "Frockumentary" series -- and will soon be taking on the world in person with a tour.
Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo set to host, perform on 'SNL' in April
TV // 14 hours ago
Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo set to host, perform on 'SNL' in April
March 21 (UPI) -- NBC announced Monday that "Saturday Night Live" will return with three consecutive episodes beginning April 2, with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Grammy-winning singer Lizzo among the upcoming hosts.
Betty Gilpin to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'
TV // 23 hours ago
Betty Gilpin to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'
March 21 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Monday that three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin will star in its upcoming drama series "Mrs. Davis."
'Spongebob SquarePants' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show' to have a Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'Spongebob SquarePants' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show' to have a Season 2
March 21 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced Monday it has ordered a second season of "The Patrick Star Show," which is a second spinoff of the popular "SpongeBob Square Pants."
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 cleverly creates new chemistry
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 cleverly creates new chemistry
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Bridgerton" follows the romantic lives of Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie).
'Money Heist' creator to develop pandemic series under new Netflix deal
TV // 1 day ago
'Money Heist' creator to develop pandemic series under new Netflix deal
March 21 (UPI) -- "Money Heist" creator Álex Pina renewed his deal with Netflix and is working on a new series inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- The Paramount+ "HALO" series spends its first two episodes setting up the video game adaptation, but it all feels very familiar from other movies, rather than the games.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son Wolf's name
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son Wolf's name
Christina Ricci joins Wednesday Addams series at Netflix
Christina Ricci joins Wednesday Addams series at Netflix
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Betty Gilpin to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'
Betty Gilpin to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement