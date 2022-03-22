BET renews Tyler Perry series 'The Oval,' 'Sistas'

1/5

Paige Hurd plays Gayle Franklin on the BET series "The Oval." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry's series The Oval and Sistas have been renewed at BET. The network said in a press release Tuesday that The Oval will return for a fourth season, while Sistas has been renewed for Season 5. Advertisement

Sistas and The Oval are the No. 1 and No. 2 series airing on cable with African Americans P2+, according to Nielsen ratings. The Oval Season 3 averaged 1.3 million total viewers Live+3 per episode, while Sistas Season 4 averaged 1.6 million.

In addition, The Oval and Sistas have a combined 315 million social views.

Production on the new seasons will begin at Tyler Perry Studios this spring.

The Oval is created, written, directed and executive produced by Perry. Ed Quinn and Kron Moore star as President Hunter Franklin and First Lady Victoria Franklin, a couple in the White House.

"Tyler Perry's The Oval lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and his family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation's most iconic residence," an official description reads.

Sistas is also created by Perry and stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown. The series follows a group of friends as they navigate their "complicated love life, careers, and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals."

As an actor, Perry most recently starred in the Netflix film A Madea Homecoming.

