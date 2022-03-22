Watch Live
Senate panel begins questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in confirmation hearing
March 22, 2022 / 10:27 AM

Christina Ricci joins Wednesday Addams series at Netflix

By Annie Martin
Christina Ricci will star in the Netflix series "Wednesday." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Christina Ricci has joined the cast of the Netflix series Wednesday.

The streaming service confirmed Monday that Ricci, 42, will play "an exciting new character" in the series.

Wednesday centers on the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams. Ricci played Wednesday in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values.

Deadline said Ricci will be "a major part" of Wednesday but did not share further details about her character. Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday in the series.

Wednesday is written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán also star as Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams.

The series is described as a coming-of-age comedy that follows Wednesday (Ortega) during her school years at Nevermore Academy.

Games of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie will play Larissa Weems, the principal at Nevermore.

Ricci also stars on the Showtime series Yellowjackets.

