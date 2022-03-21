Trending
March 21, 2022 / 2:51 PM

'Spongebob SquarePants' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show' to have a Season 2

By Sommer Brokaw

March 21 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced Monday it has ordered a second season (26 episodes) of The Patrick Star Show, which is a second spinoff of the popular SpongeBob Square Pants.

The animated series revolves around a younger Patrick Star, a pink sea star and best friend of SpongeBob in the original, who lives at home with his family where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood and disrupts his family with his wild whims.

"The next season of The Patrick Star Show will embark upon even more imaginative, colorful and hilarious adventures, diving deeper into the Star family's daily life and escapades," Animation of Big Kids Senior Vice President Claudia Spinelli said in a statement. "For over 20 years, the beloved Patrick Star has provided humor to fans around the world, and we can't wait to see what he does next."

Actor Bill Fagerbakke will continue to be the voice of Patrick Star, with other voice actors reprising their roles, including Tom Wilson, the voice actor for Patrick Star's father Cecil Star. Cree Summer, the voice actor for his mother Bunny Star, Jill Tally, the voice actor for a squid who is his adopted sister, Squidina Star, and Dana Snyder, voice actor for his grandfather.

Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob Square Pants) and Vincent Waller (SpongeBob Square Pants), executive produce the series.

The first spinoff to SpongeBob Square Pants was the prequel Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, where the characters appeared at summer camp in their younger years.

SpongeBob Square Pants has been the most-watched kids' animated series for 20 consecutive years, while it has generated beloved characters, pop culture phrases and memes, a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base, the network noted.

