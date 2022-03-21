'Money Heist' creator to develop pandemic series under new Netflix deal

Álex Pina (L), pictured with Tony Shalhoub (C) and Sonia Martinez, renewed his deal with Netflix and is working on a new series inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Money Heist creator Álex Pina has renewed his deal with Netflix and is working on a new series. The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that Pina is developing a show inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisement

The new series is based on a Spanish newspaper article published in October 2021 that explored the increase of people buying bunkers in the wake of the pandemic.

"Some of the new shelters that were being built were luxury homes in the subsoil," Pina said. "Up to 15 floors down, with exclusive services, such as cinema, pool, spa, gym, and common gardens, with water and food to survive more than five years ... And then we thought about what life would be like there."

Pina is known for creating the Netflix series Sky Rojo, White Lines and Money Heist, which ended in December after three seasons.

He is also developing a Money Heist spinoff centered on the character Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso in the original series. Berlin will premiere on Netflix in 2023.

"Pina is an innovative and creative storyteller who has inspired fans and aspiring creators around the world. After the great adventure that has been Money Heist, we are very excited to remain a home for him," Netflix vice president of content Spain and Portugal Diego Ávalos said.

Netflix has also ordered a Korean version of Money Heist featuring Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo as Berlin.