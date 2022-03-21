Watch Live
Senate opens confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 21, 2022 / 10:08 AM

'Money Heist' creator to develop pandemic series under new Netflix deal

By Annie Martin
'Money Heist' creator to develop pandemic series under new Netflix deal
Álex Pina (L), pictured with Tony Shalhoub (C) and Sonia Martinez, renewed his deal with Netflix and is working on a new series inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Money Heist creator Álex Pina has renewed his deal with Netflix and is working on a new series.

The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that Pina is developing a show inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The new series is based on a Spanish newspaper article published in October 2021 that explored the increase of people buying bunkers in the wake of the pandemic.

"Some of the new shelters that were being built were luxury homes in the subsoil," Pina said. "Up to 15 floors down, with exclusive services, such as cinema, pool, spa, gym, and common gardens, with water and food to survive more than five years ... And then we thought about what life would be like there."

Deadline confirmed the news.

Pina is known for creating the Netflix series Sky Rojo, White Lines and Money Heist, which ended in December after three seasons.

He is also developing a Money Heist spinoff centered on the character Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso in the original series. Berlin will premiere on Netflix in 2023.

"Pina is an innovative and creative storyteller who has inspired fans and aspiring creators around the world. After the great adventure that has been Money Heist, we are very excited to remain a home for him," Netflix vice president of content Spain and Portugal Diego Ávalos said.

Advertisement

Netflix has also ordered a Korean version of Money Heist featuring Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo as Berlin.

Read More

'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser 'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright marries Andrew Lococo Daddy Yankee to retire from music after 'Legendaddy' album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 cleverly creates new chemistry
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 cleverly creates new chemistry
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Bridgerton" follows the romantic lives of Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie).
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV // 20 hours ago
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- The Paramount+ "HALO" series spends its first two episodes setting up the video game adaptation, but it all feels very familiar from other movies, rather than the games.
Netflix releases teaser for 'Tekken: Bloodline' anime series
TV // 23 hours ago
Netflix releases teaser for 'Tekken: Bloodline' anime series
March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 90-second teaser for its upcoming anime series, "Tekken: Bloodline," this weekend.
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
TV // 23 hours ago
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
March 20 (UPI) -- Syndicated daytime talk show "Maury" is ending its 31-year run in September.
'Locke & Key' alum Laysla De Oliveira to star in Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness'
TV // 2 days ago
'Locke & Key' alum Laysla De Oliveira to star in Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness'
March 19 (UPI) -- "Locke & Key" actress Laysla De Oliveira has signed on to star in "Yellowstone" and "1883" creator Taylor Sheridan's new drama, "Lioness."
Christopher Lloyd to join 'The Mandalorian' Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
Christopher Lloyd to join 'The Mandalorian' Season 3
March 18 (UPI) -- "Back to the Future" star Christopher Lloyd is making the jump to the "Star Wars" universe for Season 3 of "The Mandalorian."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
TV // 2 days ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
March 18 (UPI) -- "The Serpent," "Dirty John" and "Dr. Death" are a few other shows about con artists to watch after "Inventing Anna."
'Hacks': Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen join Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Hacks': Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen join Season 2
March 18 (UPI) -- Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen, Martha Kelly and Margaret Cho will guest star on the HBO Max series "Hacks."
'Bridgerton' video teases Anthony's love triangle in Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Bridgerton' video teases Anthony's love triangle in Season 2
March 18 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
TV // 3 days ago
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
LOS ANGELES, March 18 (UPI) -- Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway discuss the complexities of their "WeCrashed" characters, WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
Ukraine President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for fundraiser
Ukraine President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for fundraiser
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement