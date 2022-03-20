Netflix releases teaser for 'Tekken: Bloodline' anime series

March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 90-second teaser for its upcoming anime series, Tekken: Bloodline, this weekend.

The preview for the video-game adaptation has gotten nearly 400,000 views since it was posted Saturday on YouTube.

"Power is everything. Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age," a synopsis from Netflix said.

"Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage -- The King of Iron Fist Tournament."

No voice cast or release date has been announced yet.

Films based on the Tekken franchise were released in 1998, 2009 and 2011.