March 20, 2022 / 11:50 AM

Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years

By Karen Butler
Connie Chung (R) and husband Maury Povich arrive for the 49th Annual New York Emmy Awards in 2006. Povich's 31-year-old talk show "Maury" is ending this fall. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Syndicated daytime talk show Maury is ending its 31-year run in September.

Deadline, People and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Saturday.

Hosted by Maury Povich, the salacious show specialized in real romantic dramas, particularly ones centering on paternity questions.

Povich, 83, is expected to retire after the show wraps and reruns will continue airing in syndication.

Povich previously hosted the 1980s entertainment newsmagazine, A Current Affair, and played himself on How I Met Your Mother and Madea's Big Happy Family.

Other talk shows that recently got the ax include Judge Jerry, The Good Dish, Nick Cannon and The Wendy Williams Show.

'CODA,' 'Succession' win Producers Guild of America Awards Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up' Anjana Vasan: 'Killing Eve' assassin Pam is a blend of Eve and Villanelle

