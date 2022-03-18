Trending
March 18, 2022 / 2:18 PM

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'

By Wade Sheridan
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna'
Julia Garner stars as Anna Delvery (R) and Saamer Usmani plays Chase Sikorski in "Inventing Anna." Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 18 (UPI) -- Inventing Anna has spent five weeks in Netflix's Top 10 list and currently resides at No. 3. The series stars Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin, a woman who pretended to be the fake German heiress Anna Delvey.

The drama mini-series from creator Shonda Rhimes is based on the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler.

Sorokin enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle until she was caught. Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes and Laverne Cox also star.

Here are 5 shows about con artists to watch after finishing Inventing Anna.

'The Dropout' -- Hulu

Amanda Seyfried plays Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, a woman who claimed to have created a test that performed hundreds of diagnostic tests from one drop of blood, in The Dropout. The mini-series is available on Hulu. Holmes had raised millions in funding, but was later found guilty on four counts of fraud. Naveen Andrews, Michaela Watkins, Anne Archer, Laurie Metcalf, William H. Macy, Stephen Fry, Kurtwood Smith and Michael Ironside also star.

'Dirty John' -- Netflix

Dirty John is a true-crime anthology series with each season based on a true story about love gone wrong. Eric Bana stars as con-man John Meehan with Connie Britton as Debra Newell in Season 1, which is available on Netflix. Newell, a successful interior designer and single mom, enters into a relationship with Meehan, which spirals into secrets and manipulation. The series is based on the articles and podcast compiled by Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. Garner, of Inventing Anna, also stars.

'Dr. Death' -- Peacock

Joshua Jackson stars as real-life, convicted neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who had patients emerge from his operating room permanently maimed or paralyzed, in Dr. Death. The mini-series is available on Peacock. Alec Baldwin stars as spinal surgeon Robert Henderson, who teamed up with vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) to pursue malpractice charges against Duntsch. The show is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

'Lupin' -- Netflix

Omar Sy portrays master thief Assane Diop, who is is inspired by Maurice Leblanc's literary character Arsène Lupin in the crime-drama series, available on Netflix. Diop attempts to avenge his father's death by exposing the crimes of the wealthy Pellegrini family. Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Hervé Pierre and Soufiane Guerrab also star. A third season is currently in production.

'The Serpent' -- Netflix

Tahar Rahim portrays real-life French conman and serial killer Charles Sobhraj who murdered young tourists in Southeast Asia during the 1970s in The Serpent, a mini-series available on Netflix. Jenna Coleman co-stars as Sobhraj's romantic partner and follower Marie-Andrée Leclerc. Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber, Mathilde Warnier and Tim McInnerny also star.

