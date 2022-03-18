Christopher Lloyd to join 'The Mandalorian' Season 3

1/5

Christopher Lloyd, shown Dec. 18, 2017, is best known for playing time-traveling scientist Dr. Emmett Brown in the "Back to the Future" trilogy. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd is making the jump to the Star Wars universe for Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Deadline and TheWrap reported Friday that Lloyd is on the call sheet for the Disney+ Star Wars series, which is currently filming its third season in Southern California. Advertisement

Details about Lloyd's role are being kept secret, though the Hollywood Reporter described the role as guest-starring in nature.

Lloyd is best known for playing time-traveling scientist Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy (1985-90). He also played the villainous Klingon Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984).

The 83-year-old Lloyd has won multiple Emmy Awards, including for the comedy series Taxi (1978-83). Most recently, he appeared in the Bob Odenkirk action film Nobody for Universal, as well as the George Clooney-directed The Tender Bar.

The Mandalorian has a history of bringing in characters from iconic franchises. Michael Biehn, who starred in The Terminator, made an appearance in a memorable Season 2 episode.

The Mandalorian launched in November 2019 as one of Disney+'s flagship shows. Season 2 ran in late 2020, with its first spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, debuting in December.

No release date has been announced for the third season of The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm is currently preparing for the May 25 debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor.