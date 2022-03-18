Normani performs new single 'Fair' on 'Tonight Show'

1/5

Normani appears backstage during the 46th annual American Music Awards in October 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Normani gave a special performance of her new single titled "Fair" on The Tonight Show. Normani's silhouette appeared onstage to kick the performance off on Thursday as she posed and walked towards the camera. Advertisement

The singer, who was donning a cream-colored dress, gave an intimate performance of the new single.

Normani tossed her microphone stand aside at one point and started to spin slowly onstage.

"Fair" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Soundcloud, Pandora and Deezer.

Normani last released the single "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B in July. The singer is a former member of Fifth Harmony.