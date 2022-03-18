Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 18, 2022 / 7:04 AM

Normani performs new single 'Fair' on 'Tonight Show'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Normani performs new single 'Fair' on 'Tonight Show'
Normani appears backstage during the 46th annual American Music Awards in October 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Normani gave a special performance of her new single titled "Fair" on The Tonight Show.

Normani's silhouette appeared onstage to kick the performance off on Thursday as she posed and walked towards the camera.

Advertisement

The singer, who was donning a cream-colored dress, gave an intimate performance of the new single.

Normani tossed her microphone stand aside at one point and started to spin slowly onstage.

"Fair" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Soundcloud, Pandora and Deezer.

Normani last released the single "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B in July. The singer is a former member of Fifth Harmony.

Read More

Camila Cabello performs new song 'Bam Bam' on 'The Late Late Show' Anitta performs 'Boys Don't Cry' on 'The Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Charlie Puth says he feels like a 'brand new artist' after viral Tik Tok video
TV // 44 minutes ago
Charlie Puth says he feels like a 'brand new artist' after viral Tik Tok video
March 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth discussed going viral on Tik Tok as he created his new song "Light Switch" while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Anjana Vasan: 'Killing Eve' assassin Pam is a blend of Eve and Villanelle
TV // 4 hours ago
Anjana Vasan: 'Killing Eve' assassin Pam is a blend of Eve and Villanelle
NEW YORK, March 18 (UPI) -- Anjana Vasan says Pam, the assassin she portrays on "Killing Eve," is exciting to play because she is a bit of an enigma.
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
TV // 5 hours ago
Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway don't judge 'WeCrashed' characters
LOS ANGELES, March 18 (UPI) -- Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway discuss the complexities of their "WeCrashed" characters, WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann.
'Interview with the Vampire' casts Eric Bogosian as interviewer
TV // 16 hours ago
'Interview with the Vampire' casts Eric Bogosian as interviewer
March 17 (UPI) -- AMC announced the casting of Eric Bogosian in 'Interview with the Vampire' on Thursday. Bogosian will play Daniel Molloy, the interviewer referenced in the title.
'Ziwe' Season 2 premieres May 1 on Showtime
TV // 17 hours ago
'Ziwe' Season 2 premieres May 1 on Showtime
March 17 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the Season 2 premiere of "Ziwe" on Thursday. The sketch comedy show returns May 1.
'The Flight Attendant': Kaley Cuoco lives a 'spy novel' in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Flight Attendant': Kaley Cuoco lives a 'spy novel' in Season 2 teaser trailer
March 17 (UPI) -- "The Flight Attendant," a comedy-drama series starring Kaley Cuoco, will return for a second season on HBO Max in April.
Netflix's live-action 'Resident Evil' series to launch on July 14, posters released
TV // 20 hours ago
Netflix's live-action 'Resident Evil' series to launch on July 14, posters released
March 17 (UPI) -- Netflix's upcoming live-action television adaptation of video game series "Resident Evil" will launch on July 14.
'Anatomy of a Scandal' trailer: Sienna Miller weathers husband's affair
TV // 20 hours ago
'Anatomy of a Scandal' trailer: Sienna Miller weathers husband's affair
March 17 (UPI) -- "Anatomy of a Scandal," a new drama series starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
TV // 20 hours ago
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
March 17 (UPI) -- "Barry," a dark comedy series starring Bill Hader, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler, will return for a third season on HBO in April.
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie give set tour in new video
TV // 21 hours ago
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie give set tour in new video
March 17 (UPI) -- Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie, who play Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton on "Bridgerton," gave a behind-the-scenes look at the show's sets.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in
Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement