'Bridgerton' video teases Anthony's love triangle in Season 2

March 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing a love triangle in Bridgerton Season 2.

The streaming service shared a promo video for the season Friday featuring Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

The teaser features Anthony (Bailey) and sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), two of his love interests in Season 2.

Edwina (Chandran) and Kate (Ashley) are seen entering the Bridgerton home, where Anthony (Bailey) bows and greets each sister.

Edwina remarks on "what an honor it is to have captured the viscount's attention, while Kate says that Anthony "severely lacks the tenor to be a match for my sister."

"They say all is fair in love and war. But what's a viscount to do when the two are interwined?" an official description reads.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which takes place in Regency-era London. Season 2 adapts Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and centers on Anthony's search for a wife.

Netflix shared a trailer for the season this month that teases a romance between Anthony and Kate.

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie, who play Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton on Bridgerton, gave a tour of the Season 2 sets in a video Wednesday.

Bridgerton Season 2 premieres March 25 on Netflix.