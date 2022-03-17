Trending
March 17, 2022 / 12:26 PM

Netflix's live-action 'Resident Evil' series to launch on July 14, posters released

By Wade Sheridan
"Resident Evil" star Lance Reddick attends a special screening of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" in May 2019. Netflix has announced that "Resident Evil" will arrive on July 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Netflix's upcoming live-action television adaptation of video game series Resident Evil will launch on July 14.

The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter Thursday alongside three posters for the series.

"Evil has evolved," Netflix said next to three bloody posters that feature a pill labeled with the word "joy" and a vial.

The Resident Evil series will take place in 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus causes a global apocalypse. Jade Wesker tries to survive in a world full of zombies and is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, her father Albert Wesker's connections to the Umbrella Corporation and what happened to her sister Billie.

Lance Reddick stars as Albert Wesker, an antagonist from the video game series. Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti and Turlough Convery also star.

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer.

Netflix previously released a Resident Evil animated series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

