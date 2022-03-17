Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 17, 2022 / 12:12 PM

'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Barry' stars seek 'second chance' in Season 3 teaser
Bill Hader plays Barry Berkman in the HBO series "Barry." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of Barry Season 3.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, a hitman turned aspiring actor.

Advertisement

The preview opens in the wake of Season 2, which saw Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) tell Barry's acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), that Barry (Hader) killed Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), a detective and Gene's love interest.

In the new footage, NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) says that "forgiveness has to be earned," while Barry tells Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) that "everybody deserves a second chance."

"While Barry eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him toward violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice," an official description reads.

Barry is created by Hader and Alec Berg. The series also stars Sarah Goldberg and Sarah Burns.

Advertisement

Season 3 premieres April 24 on HBO.

Read More

'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie give set tour in new video Tom Cruise to be honored with career retrospective at Cannes Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Netflix's live-action 'Resident Evil' series to launch on July 14, posters released
TV // 15 minutes ago
Netflix's live-action 'Resident Evil' series to launch on July 14, posters released
March 17 (UPI) -- Netflix's upcoming live-action television adaptation of video game series "Resident Evil" will launch on July 14.
'Anatomy of a Scandal' trailer: Sienna Miller weathers husband's affair
TV // 23 minutes ago
'Anatomy of a Scandal' trailer: Sienna Miller weathers husband's affair
March 17 (UPI) -- "Anatomy of a Scandal," a new drama series starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie give set tour in new video
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie give set tour in new video
March 17 (UPI) -- Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie, who play Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton on "Bridgerton," gave a behind-the-scenes look at the show's sets.
Andrew Garfield on returning to 'Spider-Man': 'I would follow Tobey anywhere'
TV // 4 hours ago
Andrew Garfield on returning to 'Spider-Man': 'I would follow Tobey anywhere'
March 17 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield discussed his decision to star in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Amanda Warren joins CBS police drama 'East New York' in lead role
TV // 5 hours ago
Amanda Warren joins CBS police drama 'East New York' in lead role
March 17 (UPI) -- Amanda Warren is set to star in CBS' new police drama pilot East New York in the lead role.
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
TV // 13 hours ago
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
March 16 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus is recovering after suffering a head injury on the set of the hit AMC zombie series.
Volodymyr Zelensky show 'Servant of the People' returns to Netflix
TV // 20 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky show 'Servant of the People' returns to Netflix
March 16 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that "Servant of the People" is available again on the streaming service. The show starred Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a teacher elected to office.
Vanessa Bayer fakes cancer in 'I Love That For You'
TV // 22 hours ago
Vanessa Bayer fakes cancer in 'I Love That For You'
March 16 (UPI) -- Showtime released the trailer for "I Love That For You" on Wednesday. Vanessa Bayer co-created and stars on the show as a woman who pretends to have cancer to keep her job at a home shopping network.
Alexandra Daddario joins 'Mayfair Witches' series at AMC
TV // 23 hours ago
Alexandra Daddario joins 'Mayfair Witches' series at AMC
March 16 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" actress Alexandra Daddario will star in "Mayfair Witches," a new series based on Anne Rice's "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series.
Disney Animation artists teach fans how to draw in 'Sketchbook' trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Disney Animation artists teach fans how to draw in 'Sketchbook' trailer
March 16 (UPI) -- Disney Animation artists show fans how to draw popular Disney characters and discuss their careers in the first trailer for "Sketchbook."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement