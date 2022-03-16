'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May

1/5

Mike Myers (L), pictured with Kelly Tisdale, created and stars in the new Netflix series "The Pentaverate." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Mike Myers has a new comedy coming to Netflix in May. The streaming service shared a release date, May 5, and a teaser trailer for the comedy series The Pentaverate on Wednesday. Advertisement

The Pentaverate centers on The Pentaverate, a secret society formed by five men in 1347 during the Black Plague.

Myers created the series and plays eight roles, including Ken Scarborough, a modern-day Canadian journalist who finds himself on a mission to uncover the truth and save the world.

The show co-stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Jennifer Saunders, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe and Lydia West, and features Jeremy Irons as narrator.

Jeong plays Skip Cho, a casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns, while Key portrays Dr. Hobart Clark, a nuclear physicist recruited into the Pentaverate.

Saunders will play two roles: the Maester of Dubrovnik, the head investigator for the Pentaverate, and the Saester of Dubrovnik, the Maester's sister.

The Pentaverate will mark Myers' first role since the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody.