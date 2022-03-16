Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 16, 2022 / 10:10 AM

'Heartstopper' teaser features young LGBTQ romance

By Annie Martin

March 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Heartstopper.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the teen drama series Wednesday.

Advertisement

Heartstopper is based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novels of the same name. The series follows Charlie and Nick, two students who develop an "unlikely friendship" and "unexpected romance."

"Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves," an official description reads.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor play Charlie and Nick, respectively.

Heartstopper is written by Oseman and directed by Euros Lyn. Lyn will executive produce with Patrick Walters, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Ian Canning and Emile Sherman.

The series will premiere April 22 on Netflix.

Read More

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards 'Encanto,' 'Frozen' sing-along versions coming to Disney+ Billie Lourd kisses Austen Rydell in first wedding photos What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia to lead 'Bachelorette' S19
TV // 2 hours ago
Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia to lead 'Bachelorette' S19
March 16 (UPI) -- Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both headline "The Bachelorette" Season 19, ABC has announced, following the finale of "The Bachelor" Season 26.
Amy Schumer: 'Life & Beth' role shows her at most vulnerable
TV // 6 hours ago
Amy Schumer: 'Life & Beth' role shows her at most vulnerable
LOS ANGELES, March 16 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer says her new Hulu series, "Life & Beth," premiering Friday on Hulu, shows her at her most vulnerable.
CBS to air Whitney Houston special featuring never-before-seen footage
TV // 10 hours ago
CBS to air Whitney Houston special featuring never-before-seen footage
March 15 (UPI) -- Entertainment Tonight will release unseen footage of Whitney Houston as part of a new CBS special that will honor her life and legacy, it was announced Tuesday.
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
TV // 12 hours ago
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Vampire Diaries" alum Paul Wesley will play Captain James T. Kirk in Season 2 of the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the streaming service announced.
Barack Obama explores 'Our Great National Parks' in trailer for Netflix series
TV // 22 hours ago
Barack Obama explores 'Our Great National Parks' in trailer for Netflix series
March 15 (UPI) -- "Our Great National Parks," a new docuseries narrated by president Barack Obama, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Halo': Master Chief battles the Covenant in new trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Halo': Master Chief battles the Covenant in new trailer
March 15 (UPI) -- Master Chief leads the charge against the alien threat known as the Covenant in the latest trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of "Halo."
'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan deals with school, gets powers in new trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan deals with school, gets powers in new trailer
March 15 (UPI) -- Kamala Khan is a Muslim American teenager who gains superpowers in the first trailer for Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel."
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 day ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
March 15 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda wants to help fans curb their cravings for "Encanto" music in a new comedic ad that aired on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 2
March 14 (UPI) -- ABC revealed Monday that its hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" was renewed for a second season.
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
TV // 1 day ago
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
March 14 (UPI) -- Scott Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who also competed as "Razor Ramon," died Monday after his family took him off life support. He was 63.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show'
Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show'
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement