March 16, 2022 / 12:00 PM

'The Essex Serpent': Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes walk beach in photo for Apple TV+ series

By Annie Martin
'The Essex Serpent': Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes walk beach in photo for Apple TV+ series
Tom Hiddleston stars in the Apple TV+ series "The Essex Serpent." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Essex Serpent.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the period drama Wednesday featuring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes.

The photo shows Will Ransome (Hiddleston), a clergy member in a small village, and Cora Seaborne (Danes), a wealthy widow, walk together on a beach.

"Something dark is in the depths. #ClaireDanes and @twhiddleston meet for a mysterious VIctorian romance," the caption reads.

The Essex Serpent is based on the Sarah Perry novel of the same name. The story follows Cora (Danes) as she moves to Essex to investigate rumors of the Essex Serpent, a mythical sea dragon.

The TV series is written by Anna Symon and directed by Clio Barnard. Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires also star.

The Essex Serpent will have a two-episode premiere May 13 on Apple TV+.

Hiddleston is known for playing Loki in the Disney+ series Loki and other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Danes' most recent TV regular role was Carrie Mathison on the Showtime series Homeland.

