Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 16, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Amy Schumer: 'Life & Beth' her 'most vulnerable'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Amy Schumer: 'Life & Beth' her 'most vulnerable'
Beth (Amy Schumer) is at a crossroads as she's about to turn 40. Photo courtesy of Hulu

LOS ANGELES, March 16 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer said her new show, Life & Beth, premiering Friday on Hulu, shows her at her "most vulnerable."

"It helps alleviate my pain and it is sort of therapeutic," Schumer said on a recent Television Critics Association Zoom. "I'm sure I've shared more than some people would have cared for me to, but I think it's helpful."

Advertisement

Schumer, 40, named her character Beth after her own middle name. Beth is approaching 40 and re-evaluates her life and career after a sudden tragedy in her family.

"I just think we're all hopefully evolving and trying to become the best versions of ourselves," Schumer said.

The comedian said Beth represents conflicting parts of her personality. Although Schumer has been performing stand-up since 2004 and acting on stage and screen since then, she said she struggles with her introverted nature and social career choice.

Advertisement

"So many of us have these conflicting sides of ourselves," Schumer said. "I feel supremely confident, and also, I do consider myself someone with really low self-esteem."

Schumer has spoken out about Hollywood's standard of beauty and weight for women. Schumer said Beth also faces expectations placed upon women by society.

Beth has been working as a sales representative at a wine company with her boyfriend, and she begins to assert herself and embark on new career paths.

"It's just part of the culture -- the culture I definitely grew up with, where the boys are supposed to be funny and the men are supposed to be speak," Schumer said. "You just try and look pretty, and we'll call you when we need you."

Schumer speaks about personal experiences in her stand-up comedy, and wrote about them in the film, Trainwreck. Schumer said joke construction only gets comedians so far, but endearing themselves to a crowd makes them funnier.

"When Lucy [Ball] stepped out on stage or Totie [Fields] stepped out on stage, you loved them," Schumer said. "And I think that's a powerful thing about comics. You want to know who they really are."

Life & Beth, Schumer hopes, achieves the same balance between comedy and drama.

Advertisement

"We really wanted to make something special and grounded in reality, but also having fun," Schumer said. "Life is major trauma and pain, and being able to laugh about it and grow from it is all we can do."

Schumer said she established herself in a fulfilling career earlier than Beth did. Producing her Comedy Central sketch comedy series, Inside Amy Schumer, from 2013 to 2016 also honed her skills, she said.

"Starting out with standup or with a sketch comedy show where you had no money and no time to shoot anything, you have to work really hard and be really prepared," Schumer said. "That's still how I know how to work is to really hustle."

Schumer said her first memory of performing was a Catholic high school production of The Sound of Music when she was 5. At first, the audience laughter upset her until she learned what it meant.

"I remember the director explaining to me, 'No, it's funny. It's good when you make people laugh. It means they love you and you made them happy,'" Schumer said. "I didn't mean to become a comic. But I always knew I wanted to be a performer."

Schumer said she "tried stand-up on a whim," but found herself at home.

Advertisement

"So I just kept trying to get better and stronger and work hard," Schumer said.

New episodes of Life & Beth premiere Fridays on Hulu.

Read More

Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail' 'Winning Time' felt pressure to portray 1979-80 Lakers 'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream

Latest Headlines

CBS to air Whitney Houston special featuring never-before-seen footage
TV // 4 hours ago
CBS to air Whitney Houston special featuring never-before-seen footage
March 15 (UPI) -- Entertainment Tonight will release unseen footage of Whitney Houston as part of a new CBS special that will honor her life and legacy, it was announced Tuesday.
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
TV // 6 hours ago
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Vampire Diaries" alum Paul Wesley will play Captain James T. Kirk in Season 2 of the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the streaming service announced.
Barack Obama explores 'Our Great National Parks' in trailer for Netflix series
TV // 16 hours ago
Barack Obama explores 'Our Great National Parks' in trailer for Netflix series
March 15 (UPI) -- "Our Great National Parks," a new docuseries narrated by president Barack Obama, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Halo': Master Chief battles the Covenant in new trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
'Halo': Master Chief battles the Covenant in new trailer
March 15 (UPI) -- Master Chief leads the charge against the alien threat known as the Covenant in the latest trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of "Halo."
'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan deals with school, gets powers in new trailer
TV // 17 hours ago
'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan deals with school, gets powers in new trailer
March 15 (UPI) -- Kamala Khan is a Muslim American teenager who gains superpowers in the first trailer for Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel."
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
TV // 20 hours ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
March 15 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda wants to help fans curb their cravings for "Encanto" music in a new comedic ad that aired on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 2
March 14 (UPI) -- ABC revealed Monday that its hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" was renewed for a second season.
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
TV // 1 day ago
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
March 14 (UPI) -- Scott Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who also competed as "Razor Ramon," died Monday after his family took him off life support. He was 63.
'Tokyo Vice' trailer: Ken Watanabe guides Ansel Elgort in new crime drama
TV // 1 day ago
'Tokyo Vice' trailer: Ken Watanabe guides Ansel Elgort in new crime drama
March 14 (UPI) -- "Tokyo Vice," a new series starring Ansel Elgort as journalist Jake Adelstein, is coming to HBO Max in April.
'Swimming with Sharks' trailer: Kiernan Shipka plays Diane Kruger's devious intern
TV // 1 day ago
'Swimming with Sharks' trailer: Kiernan Shipka plays Diane Kruger's devious intern
March 14 (UPI) -- "Swimming with Sharks," a reboot of the 1994 film by George Huang, is coming to Roku Channel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show'
Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement