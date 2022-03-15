Trending
March 15, 2022 / 11:57 AM

Barack Obama explores 'Our Great National Parks' in trailer for Netflix series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Former president Barack Obama narrates the new docuseries "Our Great National Parks." File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Our Great National Parks.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the docuseries Tuesday featuring president Barack Obama.

Our Great National Parks celebrates and explores "the power of our planet's greatest national parks and wild spaces." Obama serves as narrator.

"This is a journey through the natural wonders of our shared birthright," the former president says in the trailer.

The five-episode series will span five continents and highlight Monterey Bay, Calif., Tsavo National Park in Kenya, Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia, and other areas.

Obama also serves as executive producer with James Honeyborne (Planet Blue II) and Tonia Davis.

Our Great National Parks premieres April 13.

Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2018. The couple have since executive produced the Netflix series Waffles + Mochi and We the People.

