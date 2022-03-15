Trending
March 15, 2022 / 10:58 AM

'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan deals with school, gets powers in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan

March 15 (UPI) -- Kamala Khan is a Muslim American teenager who gains superpowers in the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel.

Iman Vellani portrays Kamala in the clip released on Tuesday, who has a hard time fitting in at her school.

Kamala is a big fan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel, however, her family disapproves of her fandom.

Kamala eventually gains superpowers with the ability to shoot out energy blasts and form a giant flowing fist used for punching.

The trailer, which is set to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and features comic book-like speech bubbles, ends with Kamala donning her Ms. Marvel costume while sitting on a street light.

The scene is recaptured in the show's new poster.

Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ on June 8. Adil El Arbi and Biall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy serve as directors.

Co-stars include Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 hours ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
March 15 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda wants to help fans curb their cravings for "Encanto" music in a new comedic ad that aired on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 2
TV // 12 hours ago
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 2
March 14 (UPI) -- ABC revealed Monday that its hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" was renewed for a second season.
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
TV // 13 hours ago
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
March 14 (UPI) -- Scott Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who also competed as "Razor Ramon," died Monday after his family took him off life support. He was 63.
'Tokyo Vice' trailer: Ken Watanabe guides Ansel Elgort in new crime drama
TV // 22 hours ago
'Tokyo Vice' trailer: Ken Watanabe guides Ansel Elgort in new crime drama
March 14 (UPI) -- "Tokyo Vice," a new series starring Ansel Elgort as journalist Jake Adelstein, is coming to HBO Max in April.
'Swimming with Sharks' trailer: Kiernan Shipka plays Diane Kruger's devious intern
TV // 22 hours ago
'Swimming with Sharks' trailer: Kiernan Shipka plays Diane Kruger's devious intern
March 14 (UPI) -- "Swimming with Sharks," a reboot of the 1994 film by George Huang, is coming to Roku Channel.
'Elite' Season 5 coming to Netflix in April
TV // 23 hours ago
'Elite' Season 5 coming to Netflix in April
March 14 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a release date and first-look photos for Season 5 of the Spanish series "Elite."
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'want to have a baby' in 'The Kardashians' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'want to have a baby' in 'The Kardashians' trailer
March 14 (UPI) -- "The Kardashians," a new reality series featuring the Kardashian-Jenner family, is coming to Hulu in April.
Amy Sedaris, Neil Flynn join cast of 'Girls5eva' for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Amy Sedaris, Neil Flynn join cast of 'Girls5eva' for Season 2
March 14 (UPI) -- Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn are set to star in season 2 of Peacock's comedy music series, "Girls5eva."
'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 to debut on June 22
TV // 1 day ago
'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 to debut on June 22
March 13 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the superhero action-dramedy, "The Umbrella Academy," is set to debut on Netflix June 22.
'SNL' mocks White House meeting with TikTok influencers
TV // 2 days ago
'SNL' mocks White House meeting with TikTok influencers
March 13 (UPI) -- This weekend's edition of "SNL" opened with a sketch featuring U.S. President Joe Biden meeting with TikTok influencers to brainstorm ways to help Ukraine fight back against Russia.
