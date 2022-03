1/5

Pablo Schreiber portrays Master Chief in the new trailer for "Halo." File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Master Chief leads the charge against the alien threat known as the Covenant in the latest trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of Halo. Pablo Schreiber portrays Master Chief in the clip released on Tuesday as the iconic video game character pilots a spaceship, shoots at enemies using a large gun and skydives into battle. Advertisement

The trailer also highlights the creation of Master Chief and how Dr. Halsey, played by Natascha McElhone, devised a plan to create super-soldiers known as Spartans in order to win the war against the Covenant.

"Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future," reads the synopsis.

Halo, based on the popular Xbox video game series of the same name, is coming to Paramount+ on March 24.

Co-stars include Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.