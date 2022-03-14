Trending
March 14, 2022 / 1:29 PM

'Tokyo Vice' trailer: Ken Watanabe guides Ansel Elgort in new crime drama

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ansel Elgort stars in the HBO Max crime drama "Tokyo Vice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new series Tokyo Vice.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime drama Monday featuring Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort.

Tokyo Vice is based on the memoir of the same name by American journalist Jake Adelstein. The series follows Adelstein (Elgort) as he investigates police corruption and underworld dealings in 1990s Tokyo.

Watanabe plays Hiroto Katagiri, a detective for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police who guides Adelstein.

Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchi also star.

Tokyo Vice is created, written and executive produced by J.T. Rogers. Michael Mann (Heat, Collateral) directed the pilot episode and also serves as executive producer.

"The drama captures Adelstein's daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem," an official description reads.

Tokyo Vice premieres April 7 on HBO Max.

Elgort is known for starring in the Divergent film series, Baby Driver and West Side Story, while Watanabe starred in such films as The Last Samurai, Inception and Memoirs of a Geisha.

