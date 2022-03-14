'Elite' Season 5 coming to Netflix in April

March 14 (UPI) -- Elite will return for a fifth season on Netflix in April.

The streaming service shared a release date, April 8, and first-look photos for the season Monday.

In a date announcement video, the stars of Elite are seen dancing together at a club.

The first-look photos show the students of Las Encinas return for another year at the exclusive school.

"No rules. No labels. No control," a tagline reads.

No rules. No labels. No control. Here is your first look at Elite Season 5, premiering April 8 pic.twitter.com/gW6Vs7ElYB— Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2022

Season 5 will feature returning stars Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch and Diego Martin. New cast members include Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia.

Elite is a Spanish teen drama series created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. The show was renewed for Season 6 in October.